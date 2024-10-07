crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $61.98 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00252536 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,049,452 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,971,423.10744024. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99750542 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,821,739.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

