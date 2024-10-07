CyberConnect Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $79.98 million and $20.61 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get CyberConnect alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00251878 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.0146398 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $13,293,438.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.