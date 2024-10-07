Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.00. 1,178,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,282. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.