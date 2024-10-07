Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. 353,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,635. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.