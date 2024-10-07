Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.89. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 65,279 shares traded.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $24,454,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.