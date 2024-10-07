Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $3,463,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Design Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.