Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of Matrix Service worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 2,174.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $315.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

