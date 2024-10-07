Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,574 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.02% of NL Industries worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 59.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

NL stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NL Industries from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

