Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 262,568 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of SilverCrest Metals worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SILV opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSE:SILV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

