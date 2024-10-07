Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,413 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Daily Journal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of DJCO opened at $471.49 on Monday. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $512.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $649.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

