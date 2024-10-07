Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of NACCO Industries worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NC opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

