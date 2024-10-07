Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.53. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

