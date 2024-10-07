Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

