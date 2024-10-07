Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.18 Million Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,253,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TrueCar by 29.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,276,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,492. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.29 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $301.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

