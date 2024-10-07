Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.78 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,949 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5 %

DSGX opened at $101.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.