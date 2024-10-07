Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.38 Million Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

