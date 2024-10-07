Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Cogent Communications worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

