Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.05 Million Stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Flexsteel Industries worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1,647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.52 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

