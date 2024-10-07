Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.59% of E.W. Scripps worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4,620.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 423.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.