Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $9,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $8,248,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $5,756,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CIB opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.8456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

