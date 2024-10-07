Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.91% of Limoneira worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Limoneira by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $27.00 on Monday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.69, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -230.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

