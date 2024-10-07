Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 146,462 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gatos Silver by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.