Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,806 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Paramount Group worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Paramount Group Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.