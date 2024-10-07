Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,089 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.47% of American Software worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 720.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.27.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

