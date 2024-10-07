Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,089 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.47% of American Software worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 720.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.27.
American Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Software
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Software
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.