Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,280 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.