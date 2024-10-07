Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Arhaus worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 2.2 %

ARHS opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.