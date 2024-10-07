Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of TETRA Technologies worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 980,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 175,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

