Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.37% of Quanterix worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 614,012 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,487,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Quanterix stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

