Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,135 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Energy Recovery worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,085,000 after buying an additional 1,711,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 618,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 355,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $968.88 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $59,675.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $29,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,807.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $59,675.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock worth $123,536 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

