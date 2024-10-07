Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,627 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.08% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BSET opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently -46.24%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.