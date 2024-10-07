Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 216,250 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDMT stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.77.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $396,146 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

