Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 716,224 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $642,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $255,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HAIN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

