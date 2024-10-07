Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stratus Properties worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,085 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,634.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $171,332. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

