Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cim LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,447.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,352,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

