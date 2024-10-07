Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 14,859,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 33,868,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
