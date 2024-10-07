Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 14,859,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 33,868,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

