Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Eagle Bancorp makes up about 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 360,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.