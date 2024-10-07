Divergent Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 6,402,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

