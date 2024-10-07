Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 3,748,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227,762. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.