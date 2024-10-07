Diversified Trust Co Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.03. 1,457,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.