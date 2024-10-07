Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,175,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.58. 253,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

