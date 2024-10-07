Divi (DIVI) Hits Market Cap of $3.70 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Divi has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $125,573.24 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00043051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,050,733,894 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,050,101,234.2917395. The last known price of Divi is 0.00097563 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $134,770.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

