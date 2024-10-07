DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

