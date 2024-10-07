Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 267,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 30.6% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 342,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $282.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

