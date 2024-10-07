Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 301,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,237. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

