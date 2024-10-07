Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

ADBE stock traded down $15.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.66. 1,911,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

