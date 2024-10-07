Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,067,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

