eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $57.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 324,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,614 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

