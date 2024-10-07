Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,578 shares of company stock worth $105,997 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Bank of America raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

