Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE EFN opened at C$28.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

