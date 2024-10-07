Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,135,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,904 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

